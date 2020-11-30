WATCH: Mitch Trubisky fumble leads to Packers touchdown

When it rains, it pours. Especially when it’s raining Mitch Trubisky turnovers on Sunday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers in Week 12.

After throwing a horrendous second-quarter interception to Packers safety Darnell Savage on a pass that was intended for rookie wide receiver Darnell Mooney, Trubisky fumbled while being sacked by Za’Darius Smith in the ensuing possession. The ball was recovered by Preston Smith and returned for a Green Bay touchdown.

Watch:

The Bears are getting embarrassed on national television. Maybe it’ll take a loss like this for the franchise to commit to the wholesale changes needed to get Chicago back to winning football games.