WATCH: Mitch Trubisky fires up Bears before Week 12 game vs. Packers

Embattled Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky has a chance to rewrite his career narrative Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers, filling in for injured starter Nick Foles in what may end up being an opportunity to claim the starting job for the rest of the season.

He could also be auditioning for a starting job in another city in 2021.

For now, he’s a Bear. And he’s doing his part to get his teammates fired up ahead of Week 12’s Sunday night clash.

Check it out: