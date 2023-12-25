Watch what Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz said about Ohio State upon arrival at the Cotton Bowl

The Ohio State football team is used to the big stage as one of college football’s blue bloods. It’s on a pretty significant stage again down in Dallas, taking part in the New Year’s Six Cotton Bowl.

The Buckeyes’ opponent, on the other hand, isn’t so used to such a bright spotlight but but that doesn’t mean Missouri didn’t earn its spot in a lucrative bowl matchup. At 10-2 and ranked No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings, the Tigers have had a fantastic season losing to just two ranked teams in the SEC, LSU and Georgia.

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz is embracing the national stage and met with the media upon his team’s arrival in Dallas to answer some questions and react to the game. He talked about his team, but also touched on the challenge and opportunity of playing a team like Ohio State.

Catch everything Drinkwitz said about his team and the Buckeyes below thanks to the YouTube channel of KMIZ ABC.

There are still a few days until Ohio State and Missouri do battle in the Cotton Bowl and we’ll continue to have coverage leading up to, during, and after the game, so come back and get plenty of content until the two kick things off at 8 p.m. ET on Friday.

