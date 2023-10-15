Watch: Missouri football's gutsy fake punt vs. Kentucky leads to TD, flips first-half momentum

Missouri football punter Luke Bauer did his best Brady Cook impression and delivered a beautiful 39-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Marquis Johnson on a fake punt during Saturday's game at No. 23 Kentucky.

And for at least a half, the play-call changed the trajectory of the Week 7 college football game.

Missouri trailed 14-0 and had struggled to gain momentum before Bauer threw the jump ball to Johnson, who got in front of an unsuspecting Kentucky defensive back and all but walked into the end zone.

The score with 11:38 left in the second quarter cut the deficit to 14-7. By halftime, Missouri led 17-14.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Missouri fake punt vs. Kentucky: Luke Bauer 39-yard TD to Marquis Johnson