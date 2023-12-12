Watch: Mississippi State football posts commemorative Mike Leach video

A year ago Tuesday, Mississippi State and the college football world lost legendary coach Mike Leach.

Leach, who coached the Bulldogs from 2020-22, died on Dec. 12, 2022 from a heart attack just a few weeks before Mississippi State's ReliaQuest Bowl win over Illinois on Jan. 2.

On the anniversary of Leach's death, Mississippi State posted a video to X, formerly known as Twitter, in tribute of Leach.

There will never be another quite like Leach, as he turned into a longtime coach despite never playing college football. As a student at BYU, he competed on the rugby team before he later earned his juris doctorate at Pepperdine.

Nicknamed "The Pirate," Leach played a huge role in introducing the "Air Raid" offense. He also taught a class at Washington State during his coaching tenure called "Leadership Lessons in Insurgent Warfare and Football Strategies," and once explained which Pac-12 mascot would win in a fight.

Watch Mississippi State's tribute to Leach below:

A year ago we lost too soon a college football icon, a coaching legend, and an even better person.



Rest in peace, Coach Leach 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/ZctqbuodC3 — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 12, 2023

