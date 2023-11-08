How to watch Mississippi State basketball vs Arizona State in Barstool Sports Invitational

Mississippi State basketball opens its season Wednesday (8 p.m., Barstool.TV) against Arizona State in the Barstool Sports Invitational. The contest, which is hosted at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, is part of a doubleheader featuring No. 9 Florida Atlantic and Loyola Chicago prior to MSU's contest.

The Bulldogs, under coach Chris Jans, are coming off their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2019. Mississippi State was eliminated by Pittsburgh in the First Four. Arizona State was also part of the field in Dayton, Ohio, for last year's March Madness play-in games. ASU defeated fellow 11-seed Nevada before losing to 6-seed TCU in the first round.

Jans is entering his second season at MSU. Bobby Hurley is going into his ninth season coaching the Sun Devils.

Here's what you need to know for the contest, along with how you can watch.

Mississippi State vs. Arizona State start time

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Time: Approx. 8 p.m. CT

Mississippi State basketball injury updates

MSU will be without All-SEC forward Tolu Smith until conference play. Forward KeShawn Murphy is expected back by mid-December.

Guard Shakeel Moore will not play this week against Arizona State or UT Martin after a violation of team rules. Guard Andrew Taylor is expected to play against ASU after missing a preseason exhibition due to personal reasons.

