Watch Mississippi State basketball coach Chris Jans discuss upset loss vs Southern
Mississippi State basketball was upset by Southern on Sunday. Watch what coach Chris Jans had to say postgame.
Mississippi State basketball was upset by Southern on Sunday. Watch what coach Chris Jans had to say postgame.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
From the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Dec. 16 to the College Football Playoff national championship game on Jan. 8, there will be 42 postseason games.
Mike Evans is now the first receiver in NFL history to have at least 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first 10 seasons in the league.
The former Super Bowl MVP looked strong early in his Browns debut before a costly late mistake.
Drinkwitz could hardly contain himself as he sent the ESPN studio crew into uncontrolled laughter.
The Seminoles ended up the fifth wheel, on the outside looking in. But the reason they were jilted goes far beyond the 13 people on the selection committee.
Christian McCaffrey couldn't sell it.
Nacua was in obvious pain as he walked gingerly to the locker room clutching his right side.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the final College Football Playoff rankings for the 2023 season.
Hill's case as the first MVP receiver is becoming increasingly harder to ignore.
The Texans keep winning, and their head coach is looking very good.
Hill and his Dolphins teammates are celebrating his record season in style.
Florida State is the first undefeated Power Five team to miss out on the four-team playoff.
Dell received medical treatment on the field and was in obvious pain.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Houston Texans game.
Ultimately, the committee cited the criteria that allows it to factor in injuries when deciding the playoff field.
According to ESPN, nearly 50% more people watched Washington's win over Oregon.
Georgia had won 29 straight games until it lost on Saturday.
Florida State's defense carried the Seminoles in their 13-6 win over No. 15 Louisville.