WATCH: The mission continues for Texas football against Washington

We have arrived to Sugar Bowl game day. Texas fans have waited for the day for nearly a month. College football fans have waited for the game for nearly a year. It’s time for the College Football Playoff.

The playoff is uncharted territory for the Texas football program. It is the first time the team has played in the four-team tournament since its inception in 2014.

Texas football released a hype video to commemorate the big moment and highlight the opportunity ahead for the team. With a win, the Longhorns move to play the national title game in their own backyard in Houston. What lies ahead for the team overshadows what it has already accomplished.

The 2023 season is a success for Texas. The team ran Alabama out of its own building in Week 2 before going 12-1 and winning the Big 12 championship. But Texas isn’t as interested in what it did in the past as what it could do moving forward.

The journey for Texas has been successful, but the mission isn’t finished. The team will look to advance one game further with a win over Washington.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire