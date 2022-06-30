Watch: Minnesota Timberwolves guard, former Georgia star Anthony Edwards shows off cannon

Should Anthony ‘Ant Man’ Edwards have played football?

The NBA star makes a case while throwing a football at Georgia Tech earlier this week.

Former Dawg, now thespian, Anthony Edwards playing football at Georgia Tech pic.twitter.com/GaPusXlDa0 — Miles Garrett (@MilesGarrettTV) June 30, 2022

Edwards was Georgia’s first No. 1 overall pick in program history when the Minnesota Timberwolves took him in the 2020 NBA draft after one spectacular year in Athens.

Edwards earned SEC Freshman of the Year honors in the 2019-20 season at UGA, and went on to be named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team in his first year in Minnesota.

How crazy would it have been to see Ant Man spinning a football in Sanford Stadium?