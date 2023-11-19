WATCH what Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck said about Ohio State after the game

Minnesota football head coach P.J. Fleck knew it was going to be one whale of a challenge for his young team riddled with injuries to come into the ‘Shoe and hang with, let alone beat, Ohio State. He also knew it was a great opportunity.

As it turns out, a pretty good effort by the Golden Gophers in the first half turned quickly in the second half in almost a blink of an eye in the third quarter, with Ohio State pulling away easily in a 37-3 victory.

Fleck met with the media after his team’s effort to discuss what he saw from his team but also had some interesting things to say about Ohio State. We were there to take in his presser and thanks to our Buckeyes Wire YouTube Channel, we’re sharing Fleck’s full comments below.

Fleck touches on what Marvin Harrison means to Ohio State, the talent and depth the Buckeyes have, and even touched on what the difference between the OSU and Michigan is.

