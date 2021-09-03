WATCH: What Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck said about Ohio State postgame

The Ohio State football team went to the Twin Cities and took Minnesota’s best shot. The Golden Gophers should get a lot of credit for the toughness and level of competitiveness in what was a pretty cool atmosphere, especially after the shortened COVID-19 season of last year.

Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck expressed a lot of confidence in his guys leading up to the game, and there were definitely some moments that made you realize that this year’s squad in Minneapolis is going to be a tough out for anyone despite the loss.

Fleck met with the media after the game and had some very complimentary things to say about this year’s Ohio State team. In case you missed any of his comments, we’ve got them all for you here thanks to Minnesota football social media.

Ohio State will next be in action against Oregon a week from this coming Saturday at home in the ‘Shoe. It should be a packed house that’s ready to host a national television party.

