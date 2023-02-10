Watch: Mina Kimes plays virtual QB for Seahawks

The Seahawks seem to be happy with Geno Smith and Drew Lock as their top two options at QB. They are set to become free agents next month but Pete Carroll says they want to keep both. Seattle also carried a third QB on their practice squad this season, first Jacob Eason and later Sean Mannion.

If they need a fourth, perhaps they could hit up ESPN analyst and Seahawks superfan Mina Kimes. Watch Mina play some virtual QB for Seattle in this ad for Status Pro.

….I’ve got the celebrating part down at least 😭 (Before anyone asks: Yes, this is extremely fun. And yes, you’ll probably be better at it than me.)#NFLPROERA #nflpa @STATUSPROpic.twitter.com/eOuEaAriB5 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) February 10, 2023

In related news, Mina will be a free agent herself soon.

Kimes’ contract with ESPN is set to expire, which could set off a bidding war. Bill Simmons and Dan Le Batard are interested, to name a few.

Line starts behind us, big boy — Dan @BillSimmons @minakimes https://t.co/p27IrD9frS — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 10, 2023

