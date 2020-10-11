Watch: Miles Sanders goes for 74-yard touchdown run

Barry Werner

It was a simple draw play. However, Myles Sanders of the Philadelphia Eagles turned it into a big play as he took the handoff from Carson Wentz and went 74 yards for an Eagles touchdown.


All sorts of Keystone State connections on Sunday at Heinz Field as it was PennsylMania with the Eagles and Steelers playing. Sanders played college ball at Penn State, where he spent a great deal of timing backing up Saquon Barkley.