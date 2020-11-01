Watch: Miles Killebrew blocks punt against Colts

The last time the Detroit Lions blocked a punt was December of 2007 when tight end Casey Fitzsimmons got one against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Nearly 13 years later, safety/linebacker — and special teams stud — Miles Killebrew ended the Lions streak by blocking a punt against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 of the 2020 season.

Killebrew is lined up one player in from the left edge (Jamie Collins), with Jahlani Tavai to his right. Tavai takes on the blocker in between them, and the Colts’ personal protector is supposed to pick up Killebrew.

But, before the personal protector can get to Killebrew, Tavai blocks his man into him, taking him out of the play and freeing up Killebrew for the attack. Killebrew doesn’t miss his shot, gets the block, and Collins recovers the ball.

Check out the full play here:

Miles Killebrew with the blocked punt! pic.twitter.com/cpv0ZwvWgC — Erik Schlitt (@erikschlitt) November 1, 2020



