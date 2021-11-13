WATCH: Miles Bridges matches Obi Toppin windmill with a windmill dunk of his own

Man. Miles Bridges is going to get paid next summer. The former Spartan has been balling out all year in his contract season, and Friday night was no different as he dropped 24 points and led the Hornets over the New York Knicks.

During the game, Obi Toppin hit an awesome windmill dunk. Not to be outdone, Bridges responded with his own moments later.

Watch the exchange below:

Toppin and Bridges went windmill-for-windmill 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/tmlrwkzT7T — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 13, 2021

More Spartans in the NBA!