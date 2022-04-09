WATCH: Miles Bridges dunks on former Wolverine Mo Wagner in Hornets’ win over Magic

Former Michigan State Spartans basketball star Miles Bridges has done it again — this time with a vicious dunk on former Wolverine Mo Wagner.

Bridges threw down an incredible dunk in Thursday’s Charlotte Hornets’ win over the Orlando Magic. On the play, Wagner appears to come over to make a defensive play but stood no chance at stopping Bridges.

Watch the vicious dunk from Bridges in the highlight below:

MILES BRIDGES OMG 🤯 pic.twitter.com/8N3b2X3jhJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 8, 2022

Bridges finished the game with 13 points and 6 rebounds. He has had arguably the best year of his NBA career this season and has helped Charlotte reach the playoffs again this year.

