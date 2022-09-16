Watch Mike Williams’ insane one-handed grab to extend Chargers’ lead over Chiefs

Have a day, Mike Williams.

After a two-catch, 10-yard performance against the Raiders, Williams has eight catches for 113 yards and a touchdown in primetime against the Chiefs.

It’s the third time in the last four games Williams has gone over seven targets and 100 yards against Kansas City.

Williams slow plays his release and never really beats Chiefs corner L’Jarius Sneed, but Justin Herbert knows better than to doubt Williams in the red zone.

With a perfectly placed pass floating towards him, Williams extended one hand to corral the ball into his body and got enough of his body in-bounds to score.

The Chargers lead 17-14 in the third quarter.

Watch the touchdown here:

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire