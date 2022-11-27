Watch: Mike White and Garrett Wilson connect for 2nd time

Make that two touchdown connections for Mike White and Garrett Wilson against the Bears. White hit Wilson in stride and Wilson went 55 yards to help put the Jets up 17-10 at halftime.

One storyline from that play to watch now is Bears safety Eddie Jackson went down with a leg injury and had to be helped off the field. The Bears are already without defensive backs Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon.

