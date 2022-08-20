WATCH: Mike Strachan catches first TD of preseason

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
Mike Strachan is wasting no time.

Upon his return from the PUP list earlier this week, Strachan was making plenty of plays during the joint training camp practices with the Detroit Lions.

The second-year wideout for the Indianapolis Colts went right back to it during Saturday’s preseason game, catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Ehlinger just before the half.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire

