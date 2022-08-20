WATCH: Mike Strachan catches first TD of preseason
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Detroit LionsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Indianapolis ColtsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Mike Strachan is wasting no time.
Upon his return from the PUP list earlier this week, Strachan was making plenty of plays during the joint training camp practices with the Detroit Lions.
The second-year wideout for the Indianapolis Colts went right back to it during Saturday’s preseason game, catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Sam Ehlinger just before the half.
Three catches on the drive! How you doin’, @Mike_Playmaker?!
📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/aLri1WeeyH
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 20, 2022
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)
Related
Colts' Brandon King ruled out vs. Lions
Colts' Dennis Kelly had procedure on knee injury
Colts' Zaire Franklin takes shot at Lions' Jamaal Williams
List
7 Colts to watch vs. Lions in preseason Week 2