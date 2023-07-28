WATCH: Mike Rehfeldt directs UC basketball's Monster Factory
NASCAR's Xfinity Series will move to over-the-air TV for all events starting in two years.
Fantasy analyst Dan Titus offers up some waiver wire pickup suggestions as we close out Week 16.
Can another team pull a TCU and make a surprise trip to the College Football Playoff before the format expands from four to 12 teams in 2024?
South Africa had a 2-0 lead in the second half, but had to settle for a draw.
Keira Walsh was England's conductor, a FIFA Player of the Year nominee. Now she's the fourth England star to suffer a serious knee injury this season.
Before taking off on its traditional summer break, F1 descends into the Ardennes Forest and the idyllic Spa-Francorchamps circuit this weekend for the Belgian Grand Prix.
Jonathan Taylor's agent went after Irsay for speaking out about the NFL's running back situation.
Contreras is day-to-day with a scalp laceration after taking a backswing to the head.
The price that comes with Prescott's refined leadership skills is the reality that the clock is ticking and a potential drop off isn't out of the question.
Beckham's roller-coaster career has led him to Baltimore, where he's being counted on to lead a young and promising receiving corps.
A 1-1 tie with the Netherlands exposed flaws in the U.S. women, but it also provided a necessary test.
Martin is one of the best guards in the NFL and wants to be paid like it. A league source suggested to Yahoo Sports that the Rams might hold the answer.
In case you've forgotten any of the major developments in conference realignment over the last two years, here's a quick refresher.
"Is this when the dominoes start to fall?" The Pac-12 is reeling and searching for answers with Colorado voting on leaving for the Big 12.
Sterling Sharpe didn't have a long career, but he was great.
Practice footage shows the quarterback grabbing his calf on the field after pulling up mid-stride.
Get away from it all at some of the world's most remote courses.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon hands out fantasy grades to all four squads of the NFC North.
"We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love," James wrote.
Jets head coach Robert Saleh rebuked Payton's assertions about their offensive coordinator.