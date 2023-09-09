Advertisement

Watch: Mike Norvell takes helicopter to check in on a five-star recruit

Kristian Dyer
·1 min read

Things aren’t too bad right now for Florida State and head coach Mike Norvell. On Sunday, his team beat LSU and then five days later, he took a helicopter to check in on one of the nation’s top 25 recruits.

A player who just so happens to be committed to Florida State.

Colquitt County (Moultrie, Georgia) tight end Landen Thomas, a five-star tight end according to 247Sports, was the center of the impressive visit from Norvell. The Florida State head coach certainly arrived in style via the helicopter, a move that is as much about ease and expedience as it is simply about making a splash.

Social media was buzzing about Norvell’s arrival in the chopper, and that is exactly the kind of recruiting cache that a head coach needs to keep a blue-chip prospect like Thomas committed.

 

 

Norvell’s arrival is certainly quite the buzz at the game, leading to a host of social media reactions. None better than this one, though:

 

Story originally appeared on High School Sports