WATCH: Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier’s draft call with new Dolphins OT Ryan Hayes

With the 238th pick, their final in the 2023 NFL draft, the Miami Dolphins selected Michigan offensive tackle Ryan Hayes.

Hayes was a two-year starter at left tackle for the Wolverines, earning second-team All-Big Ten honors in both of the last two seasons. He was also a big part of a unit that one the Joe Moore Award for the best offensive line in 2021 and 2022.

When the pick was made, Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel called Hayes to inform him that he’d be wearing aqua and orange in the near future.

McDaniel is hilarious. In these draft call videos, he’s had a little joke or quip that’s been pretty funny.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire