Watch: Mike Keith’s funny call for Titans RB Tyjae Spears’ wild Week 4 play

During the Tennessee Titans’ 27-3 Week 4 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, running back Tyjae Spears managed to turn what looked like a disastrous play into a big gain.

In the second quarter, the Titans called a toss play to Spears, but the rookie bobbled the toss and dropped it on the ground before picking it up and reversing course across the field.

Using his electric speed and agility, Spears managed to turn what was nearly a drive-killing loss into a 26-yard gain that got the Titans to midfield. Two plays later, the Titans found pay dirt on a Derrick Henry 29-yard run.

This might be the most frustrating play of the day. Not sure how you give up an explosive run when it was fumbled on the pitch. pic.twitter.com/hHSpVycKSQ — mike (@bengals_sans) October 2, 2023

Titans announcer Mike Keith had some fun with the play, properly comparing Spears’ incredible run to “a carnival act.”

It's like a carnival act! 🤹‍♂️ In the Booth presented by @FBHealthPlans pic.twitter.com/Pzwk7dlZx1 — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) October 4, 2023

Spears finished the game with five carries for 40 yards (eight yards per carry) and three receptions for 18 yards.

The rookie continues to flash his impressive skill set and like head coach Mike Vrabel said, it’s just a matter of time before he breaks the big one.

