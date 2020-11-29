Watch: Mike Glennon throws TD pass to Collin Johnson

Mike Glennon hadn’t started a game since 2018 and only four since 2015. He didn’t forget how to throw a touchdown pass, however.

After getting the call from Doug Marrone for the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Cleveland Browns, Glennon found Collin Johnson for a 46-yard touchdown pass.

The troubled Jaguars took a 13-10 lead after the PAT but gave it back when Baker Mayfield found Austin Hooper for a TD.