Watch: Mike Glennon throws TD pass to Collin Johnson
Mike Glennon hadn’t started a game since 2018 and only four since 2015. He didn’t forget how to throw a touchdown pass, however.
After getting the call from Doug Marrone for the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Cleveland Browns, Glennon found Collin Johnson for a 46-yard touchdown pass.
The troubled Jaguars took a 13-10 lead after the PAT but gave it back when Baker Mayfield found Austin Hooper for a TD.
This was 🔥🔥🔥
46-yard @Jaguars TD! @Mike_Glennon @Call_In_Johnson
📺: #CLEvsJAX on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/bEHwkuL043 pic.twitter.com/xk82cEllZF
— NFL (@NFL) November 29, 2020