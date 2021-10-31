WATCH: Mike Gesicki brings in a 40-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa

Mike Masala
·1 min read
In this article:
After being held to just a single catch in the first half, tight end Mike Gesicki brought in a 40-yard reception, as he got away from Bills safety Micah Hyde and put the Dolphins in the red zone.

Gesicki had been having a rough time throughout this game, as he was penalized twice trying to get his offense lined up correctly. Then, just a couple of plays before the big catch, he was interfered with by Tre White, but a flag wasn’t thrown.

Miami capitalized on the 40-yard completion, Tua Tagovailoa’s longest of the year, by scoring on a quarterback sneak just two plays later.

Gesicki then caught the two-point conversion to make it a six-point game.

