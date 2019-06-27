Watch Mike Francesa melt down live on air as Jean Segura hits walk-off home run over Mets originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Longtime WFAN radio man Mike Francesa typically only pops up on the Philly radar when he's falling asleep on air, getting facts very wrong or watching the Phillies hit a walk-off home run against the Mets live on the air.

The latter happened Thursday when Jean Segura put a dagger through Mets' fans hearts when he hit a walk-off home run over the Mets to complete a wild comeback at Citizens Bank Park to complete the sweep (see observations).

The bamboo juju is real and so is Francesa's meltdown.

"UNBELIEVABLE!" Francesa exclaims, hands over head.

"Fire all of them! Don't even bring them back to New York!" he continued. "Tomorrow night, let the '69 Mets take the field."

LOL. Good times to watch the Mets squirm.

Watch Mike Francesca's live reaction on the air watching Jean Segura's game winning HR and Mets blowing another lead! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZKg3ATWSJy — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) June 27, 2019

