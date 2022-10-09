WATCH: Mike Evans stretches out for ridiculous catch vs. Falcons

Tom Brady didn’t target Mike Evans a single time in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

He didn’t make the same mistake in the second quarter, targeting his fellow future Hall of Famer early on with a 25-yard pass that forced Evans to stretch out for an incredible catch.

We’re used to seeing these kinds of plays from Evans, but Bucs fans will never get tired of it.

