WATCH: Mike Evans’ impressive performance at the 2014 NFL Scouting Combine

Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht made his first-ever draft pick at No. 7 overall back in 2014, and he knocked it out of the park.

After a dominant career at Texas A&M, Mike Evans would eventually become the most prolific offensive player in Bucs history, well on his way to a Hall of Fame tenure in the NFL.

Before that, he was putting on a show at the NFL Scouting Combine, just like many new draft hopefuls in Indianapolis this week.

Watch the video above to relive Evans’ fantastic showing at the combine.

