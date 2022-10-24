WATCH: Mike Evans appears to sign autograph for official after Panthers loss

I didn’t know refs get autographs after the game. pic.twitter.com/4IgUHIiAgz — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) October 23, 2022

Mike Evans probably wasn’t in the best mood after Sunday’s depressing 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers, but that didn’t keep him from putting a smile on someone’s face with a postgame autograph.

It’s usually a smiling fan or starstruck kid in the stands, but this time, it looks like it was a member of the officiating crew.

Panthers beat reporter Sheena Quick of Fox Sports captured the moment in the tunnel at Bank of America Stadium, as Evans was heading to the locker room, with one of the officials flagging down the Pro Bowl pass-catcher and getting him to sign something.

Evans finished the game with nine receptions for 96 yards, leading the Bucs in both categories, but blamed his costly drop of a would-be touchdown on the third play of the game as the biggest reason for Sunday’s loss.

List

Panthers 21, Bucs 3: Postgame reaction Tom Brady, Mike Evans and more

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire