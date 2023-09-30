WATCH: Mike Elko reacts to MSU football job comment on College Gameday

ESPN’s flagship college football show College GameDay was in Durham, North Carolina, this week at Duke University ahead of the school’s matchup with Notre Dame. It is no secret that Mike Elko, the head coach of Duke, is a top candidate for Michigan State’s vacant head coaching job.

During the show, ESPN prompted Kirk Herbsreit to talk about the MSU job with Elko nearby.

As you can see on this clip via X/Twitter, Elko’s reaction was priceless:

This is great😂😂 pic.twitter.com/OvnCzY00K0 — Michigan State Content (@msucontent) September 30, 2023

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire