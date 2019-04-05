Watch: Mickelson rolls in two balls at once on Augusta-like home green

Golf Channel
Phil Mickelson is prepping for the Masters Tournament by speeding up his home putting green, and having a little fun along the way.

Watch: Mickelson rolls in two balls at once on Augusta-like home green

Phil Mickelson is prepping for the Masters Tournament by speeding up his home putting green, and having a little fun along the way.

After getting bounced from pool play in last week's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship, Phil Mickelson said he was going to go straight to Augusta National Golf Club to get in some extra Masters Tournament practice.

That prep work is continuing at home, where Mickelson has tuned his putting green to Augusta-like speeds of "15.6-16" (always so precise).

Of course, Mickelson, golf's new Twitter king, had to give the world a little glimpse into his practice. And, of course, he had to add a little Phil flair by putting two balls at once ... and making them both.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next