Watch: Mickelson makes birdie after brush with actual birdie
Phil Mickelson got an assist from above Friday at the U.S. Open.
After hitting his drive down the fairway at Pebble Beach's par-4 10th hole, Mickelson watched as a seagull swooped down and waddled over to Mickelson's ball. After a few attempts to pick up the ball in its beak, the seagull gave up.
Phil Mickelson got an assist on 10, which he birdied to move back to 2 under at #USOpen.pic.twitter.com/lXs9He1Il8
— Golf Central (@GolfCentral) June 14, 2019
It did get the assist, though. Mickelson went on to birdie the hole to move back to 2 under for the championship.
