Watch: Mickelson has lost 15 pounds entering The Open

Phil Mickelson is fitter as he enters The Open, thanks to a six-day fast of coffee and water.

Phil Mickelson is a realist.

He knows it's hard to keep up his social-media game while his golf game is struggling. In an attempt to revive his season at The Open at Royal Portrush, Mickelson set out to lose a few pounds. He fasted for six days, drinking only water and coffee, and as a result is 15 pounds lighter.

He detailed it all in his latest video:

After hearing the results, we're wondering where we can get some of Phil's Phamous Coffee Blend.

