Watch: Mickelson has lost 15 pounds entering The Open

Phil Mickelson is a realist.

He knows it's hard to keep up his social-media game while his golf game is struggling. In an attempt to revive his season at The Open at Royal Portrush, Mickelson set out to lose a few pounds. He fasted for six days, drinking only water and coffee, and as a result is 15 pounds lighter.

He detailed it all in his latest video:

Let’s get real for a minute. I haven’t been my best and I’m doing all I can to get it right. I’ll have more Phireside chats soon as well as a fun new series too. Until then, HIT 💣’s pic.twitter.com/QrqUpThEeV — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) July 14, 2019

After hearing the results, we're wondering where we can get some of Phil's Phamous Coffee Blend.