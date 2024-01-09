Watch: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh brings father Jack up for 'Who's got it better than us' chant

Michigan's Jim Harbaugh on Monday finally joined his father Jack and brother John in the family's history of coaching championship-winning teams

The top-ranked Wolverines (15-0, 9-0 in Big Ten play) beat No. 2 Washington (14-1, 9-0 Pac-12) by a score of 34-13 in the College Football Playoff championship game, giving the program its first title of the CFP era, its first championship since 1997 and first outright title since 1948.

While Harbaugh could have made this moment all about himself, he shared in that moment not only with his players, but also with his family. Indeed, in the Wolverines' postgame celebration, the Michigan football coach invited his father onto the stage to perform his famed "Who's got it better than us" chant:

I wanna be Jack Harbaugh when I grow up 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Q2erb1osrL — Bobby Trosset (@bobbybaltimoree) January 9, 2024

Michigan's win on Monday was something of a culminating moment for the Harbaugh family. With that, Jack and both of his have won a championship in the three highest levels of football: FCS (formerly NCAA Division I-AA), FBS and NFL.

Jack Harbaugh won the first championship among him and his sons, leading Western Kentucky to the I-AA championship in 2003. John Harbaugh was the second, leading the Baltimore Ravens to a win in Super Bowl 47. (Coincidentally, it came at the expense of Jim Harbaugh, whose San Francisco 49ers lost that game 34-31).

Eleven years later, Jim Harbaugh finally joined his father and brother as a championship-winning coach, and at his alma mater, to boot. It was all the sweeter after his Michigan team made the College Football Playoff each of the last two years, losing in the semifinals.

In that sense, no one has it better than Michigan — or the Harbaugh family.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh has father Jack perform 'Who's got it better' chant