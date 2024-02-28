How to watch Michigan vs Ohio State: Time, streaming info, storylines for tonight's women's basketball game

Tonight on Peacock features another thrilling Big Ten women's basketball doubleheader. The action begins with a Michigan vs Ohio State match up at 7:00 PM ET. Then at 9:00 PM, it's Iowa vs Minnesota.

See below for more information on tonight's Michigan vs Ohio State game and the full schedule of women's basketball match ups on Peacock.



Michigan:

The Wolverines look to pick up their third win against a Top-5 opponent in program history tonight against the No.2 Buckeyes. The team hopes to carry the momentum from Saturday's 74-60 victory at Northwestern. Junior Guard Laila Phelia put on a stellar performance in the win, earning her first career double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 steals.

Ohio State:

The Buckeyes enter tonight's match up on a 14-game win streak after Sunday's 79-66 win over Maryland where they clinched the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten tournament. Ohio State has proved to have the best scoring defense this season with 62.6 points allowed per game.

Graduate guard Jacy Sheldon, who missed 23 games with a leg injury last season, has been unstoppable for the Buckeyes this season. Sheldon is currently 4th in the Big Ten in both scoring (17.9 points/game) and steals/game (2.0).

How to Watch Michigan vs Ohio State College Basketball:

Date: Tonight, Wednesday, February 28

Time: 7:00 PM ET (pre-game coverage begins at 6:30)

Location: Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Streaming: Peacock

Other WBB games on tonight: Iowa vs Minnesota at 9 PM on Peacock

Women’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock

Here is the full list of Big Ten women’s basketball games airing exclusively on Peacock during the 2023-24 season (all times EST):