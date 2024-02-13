How to watch Michigan vs Illinois: Time, streaming info for tonight's men's college basketball matchup

The college basketball action continues on Peacock tonight with another men's doubleheader. The action starts at 7:00 PM ET when the Michigan Wolverines take on the Illinois Fighting Illini. Then at 9:00 PM ET it's the Ohio State Buckeyes vs Wisconsin Badgers. Tonight's live coverage begins at 6:30 PM ET. See below for additional information on how to live stream both of tonight's games.

Michigan:

The Wolverines have dropped 6 of their last 7 games. The team picked up their most recent loss on Saturday against the Nebraska Cornhuskers who defeated the Wolverines 79-59. Michigan has lost 8 games by double digits this season which is the most of any team in the Big Ten.

Turnovers have been a consistent issue for the Wolverines who are averaging just over 12 per game. The team is struggling without sophomore guard Dug McDaniel who has been serving a road-game suspension since January 11. In the 4 road games without McDaniel, Michigan is losing by an average of 19.5 points.

Illinois:

Illinois' 3-game win streak came to an end this weekend after falling to Michigan State on Saturday. The Fighting Illini were up by 8 points with under 7 minutes to go in the 4th quarter but Michigan State capitalized on two big turnovers, and went on an 11-4 run. This was the 2nd straight game that Illinois lost control of the lead in the final 8 minutes of a game.

With 8 games left in the season, Illinois currently sits just 2.5 games behind Purdue for the top spot in the conference.

