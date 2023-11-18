Watch: Michigan State's Montorie Foster makes ridiculous one-handed touchdown catch

Michigan State football hasn't had many positive moments in the 2023 season, but Montorie Foster Jr. had the highlight of the Spartans' season in the first half against Indiana when he hauled in a one-handed catch and ran through the Hoosier defense to score.

Foster, a senior, turned on a curl route and saw a high and slightly off pass coming his way from quarterback Katin Houser. Foster adjusted out of his break and reached up with his right hand to snag the pass at the Indiana 20-yard line. He tucked the ball and spun away from two defenders toward the middle of the field, broke another tackle, and trotted into the end zone.

OOOHHH MY, FILTHY!!! 😱



WHAT A TD FROM @MSU_Football'S FOSTER! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CBiVM5WrPD — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

The touchdown gave Michigan State a 14-7 first-half lead. Foster recorded six catches for 87 yards and the score as one of the main hubs of the Spartan offense. It was his first touchdown since he hauled in a diving one-handed score against Nebraska two weeks ago.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State's Montorie Foster makes ridiculous one-handed TD catch