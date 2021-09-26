WATCH: Michigan State WR Jayden Reed returns punt for TD against Nebraska
Michigan State football finally has its first punt return for a touchdown since Keshawn Martin in 2011. On Saturday, MSU wide receiver Jayden Reed returned a punt against Nebraska 64 yards for a touchdown to finally put that stat to rest.
Reed has been explosive on his returns all year and this was the culmination of what we’ve seen from him on returns.
Watch it below:
HOUSE CALL JAYDEN REED pic.twitter.com/kzVi6poHe4
— Shot of Michigan Sports (@shotofms) September 26, 2021