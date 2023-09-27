How to watch Michigan State vs Iowa: Time, TV/live stream, key storylines for Week 5 matchup

The Michigan State Spartans (2-2) face the Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1) this Saturday night on NBC and Peacock. Live coverage kicks off at 7:00 PM ET with NBC Sports’ B1G College Countdown show. See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the Michigan State vs Iowa Hawkeyes Big 10 Football game.

Michigan State:

The Michigan State Spartans are coming off their second straight loss of the season after falling 31-9 at home to the Maryland Terrapins last Saturday. It was the team's second game without head coach Mel Tucker who was informed last week that Michigan State intends to terminate his contract for cause, amid allegations that he sexually harassed a sexual assault awareness activist last year.

Tucker is in the third year of a $95 million, 10-year contract and if he is fired for cause, the school would not have to pay him what’s remaining on his deal.

Harlon Barnett, MSU's secondary coach who is also a former Spartan's DB, is still acting as head coach.

Michigan State's defense has struggled significantly over the last two weeks giving up 72 points combined over the last two games.

The Hawkeyes are coming off their first loss of the season last week against Penn State where they were shutout 31-0 on the road. The future of Iowa's offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz's contract, will be determined by the Hawkeyes productivity in the end zone this season.

Based on Ferentz's restructured one year deal that was signed this season, Iowa must score at least 25 points per game and win at least 7 games this year, otherwise Ferentz's contract will be terminated in June 2024.

If the Hawkeyes are able to achieve the two objectives, Ferentz's contract will return to the two-year rolling cycle. Iowa is currently averaging 21.3 points per game.

MSU, Iowa need to win for Different Reasons:

Noah Eagle and Todd Blackledge preview the Week 5 matchup between Michigan State and Iowa, including why the road environment may be good for the Spartans and the opportunity the Hawkeyes have at home to bounce back.

How to watch Michigan State Spartans vs Iowa Hawkeyes:

When: Saturday, September 30

Where: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa

Time: 7:30 PM; Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with B1G College Countdown

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Peacock

The Maryland Terrapins vs Michigan State Spartans game will broadcast on NBC and stream on Peacock.

