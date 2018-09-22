How to Watch Michigan State vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

The No. 24 Michigan State Spartans will open Big Ten play at Indiana on Saturday.

Michigan State (1-1) is coming off of an early season bye week. The Spartans beat Utah State in Week 1 before falling to Arizona State in close contest in Week 2.

Indiana (3-0) notched wins over FIU, Virginia and then Ball State, 38-10, to start the season undefeated. Michigan State will be the Hoosiers first true test of 2018.

Saturday's game marks the 65th meeting between the two teams. The Spartans rallied in the fourth quarter to defeat Indiana 17-9 last season in Spartan Stadium. Michigan State head coach Mark Dantonio is 8-1 against Indiana, which includes a 3-1 mark at the Hoosiers' Memorial Stadium.

How to watch:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: BTN

Live stream: Watch live with BTN+ or stream on fuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Next three games:

Michigan State: vs. Central Michigan (9/29), vs. Northwestern (10/6), at Penn State (10/13)

Indiana: at Rutgers (9/29), at Ohio State (10/6), vs. Iowa (10/13)