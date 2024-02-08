How to watch Michigan State vs Indiana: Time, streaming info for tonight's women's basketball game

Head to Peacock tonight for another exciting Big Ten women's college basketball doubleheader. The action begins with a Michigan State vs Indiana match up at 7:00 PM ET followed by Ohio State vs Minnesota at 9:00 PM. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:30. See below for everything you need to know about tonight's Michigan State vs Indiana game including live stream information and the full schedule of women's basketball match ups on Peacock.

Caitlin Clark and Iowa back up to No. 2 in AP Top 25 women’s poll; South Carolina a unanimous No. 1

Michigan State:

Spartans head coach Robyn Fralick is just seven wins away from making history for the most victories by a first-year head coach. The Michigan State Spartans, who have not competed in the NCAA tournament since 2021, currently hold the second longest win streak in the Big Ten after picking up their fourth win on Monday in a 76-65 victory over Minnesota.

Graduate student guard Moira Joiner had 21 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists in Monday's victory. Joiner is currently ranked third in the Big Ten in three-point field goal percentage (40.6%).

Indiana:

No team has been able to defeat Indiana on their home court this season. The Indiana Hoosiers look to extend their 11-game home win streak tonight and rebound from Sunday's 74-69 loss against Ohio State. The Hoosiers currently hold a 9-2 record in the Big Ten and sit one game behind Iowa and Ohio State in conference play (both teams are 10-1).

Mackenzie Holmes, a fifth-year forward, ranks second in the conference in scoring behind Caitlin Clark, averaging 20.1 points per game. Holmes is just 44 points shy of surpassing the program record for total points (2,354).

How to Watch Michigan State vs Indiana College Basketball:

Date: Tonight, Thursday, February 8

Time: 7:00 PM ET (pre-game coverage begins at 6:30)

Location: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Streaming: Peacock

Other College basketball games on tonight: Ohio State vs Minnesota (9:00 PM ET)



Women’s College Basketball Schedule on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of Peacock’s LIVE sports, sports shows, documentaries, classic matches, and more. You’ll also get tons of hit movies and TV shows, Originals, news, 24/7 channels, and current NBC & Bravo hits—Peacock is here for whatever you’re in the mood for.

Here is the full list of Big Ten women’s basketball games airing exclusively on Peacock during the 2023-24 season (all times EST):