How to watch Michigan State vs. Baylor on TV, betting line
DETROIT — The Michigan State basketball team will play No. 6-ranked Baylor at 2 p.m. Saturday at Little Caesars Arena.
MSU enters with a 4-5 record, 0-2 in Big Ten play. Baylor is 9-0 and has yet to play a game in the Big 12.
How to watch Michigan State vs. Baylor basketball
Game time: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16
TV: Fox
Radio: Spartan Sports Network, including WJIM 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM
Satellite radio: Sirius/XM Ch. 85 (MSU broadcast), Ch. 81 (Baylor broadcast)
Betting line: Baylor -4.5
This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: How to watch Michigan State vs. Baylor on TV, betting line