How to watch Michigan State vs. Baylor on TV, betting line

DETROIT — The Michigan State basketball team will play No. 6-ranked Baylor at 2 p.m. Saturday at Little Caesars Arena.

MSU enters with a 4-5 record, 0-2 in Big Ten play. Baylor is 9-0 and has yet to play a game in the Big 12.

Michigan State's head coach Tom Izzo, right, talks with Tyson Walker during the second half in the game against Georgia Southern on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2023, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

How to watch Michigan State vs. Baylor basketball

Game time: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16

TV: Fox

Radio: Spartan Sports Network, including WJIM 1240-AM and WMMQ 94.9-FM

Satellite radio: Sirius/XM Ch. 85 (MSU broadcast), Ch. 81 (Baylor broadcast)

Betting line: Baylor -4.5

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: How to watch Michigan State vs. Baylor on TV, betting line