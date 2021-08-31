WATCH: Michigan State practice hype video ahead of week one

Michigan State will kick off the 2021 football season this week against the Wildcats of Northwestern at Ryan Field in Evanston, Illinois.

That means the conclusion of fall training camp and now the preparation of game week. Practices are amping up and the Spartans are preparing to hit the ground running in Mel Tucker’s second year at the helm.

It is always great to get an inside look at the intensity practices are taking place with, and MSU’s Twitter page gave the fans just that.

You can watch the practice hype video here:

