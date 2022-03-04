WATCH: What Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said about Ohio State postgame

Ohio State welcomed Tom Izzo’s Michigan State basketball squad to the Schottenstein Center Thursday night, and it was an important contest for both teams. That’s because both the Buckeyes and Spartans have been reeling lately with a slide in the conference standings because of less-than-stellar play.

But OSU came out on fire and never looked back, winning 80-69 thanks to some early hot shooting and the exploits of four players in double figures (hello Joey Brunk!). The Spartans, meanwhile, played sloppily and a bit uninspired than what we’ve seen from an Izzo-coached team.

Izzo met with the media after the loss and seemed very downtrodden and frustrated by his team’s performance. As you would expect though, he did give full credit to Ohio State. If you missed any of his comments, you can catch them below thanks to the Detroit Free Press.

Click on the below and listen to Izzo discuss the play of Joey Brunk, the disappointing atmosphere inside Value City Arena, how well-coached Ohio State appeared to be, and more.

Ohio State will host Michigan for its last regular-season game on Sunday. That should be a fun one. Win and then hope for an Iowa loss against Illinois and the Buckeyes will get a double-bye in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament as the fourth-place team in the conference.

