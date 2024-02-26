WATCH: What Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said about Ohio State after dramatic loss

After being left for dead for the season, the Ohio State basketball team is starting to turn things around a bit. First, there was the win over No. 2 Purdue, and now this, a win at Michigan State to snap a 17-game road losing streak that dated back to January 1, 2023. It’s the type of win that can go into the NCAA postseason vault if the Buckeyes can bottle up the momentum and continue to win games coming down the stretch.

There are always two sides to a dramatic win, and as elated as Ohio State fans and media are, the Michigan State side has an opposite feeling. Don’t believe us? Just ask Spartans’ head coach Tom Izzo who met with the media after the heartbreaking loss to discuss what he saw from his team and Ohio State.

In case you missed any of his comments and what he thought of the Buckeyes, we have the complete press conference thanks to Spartan Mag. Watch the below and listen to Izzo credit the Buckeyes, single out Devin Royal for his play, talk about his team’s misgivings and more.

Ohio State will now get ready to head back home to host Nebraska on Thursday. Win again and people might start to talk.

