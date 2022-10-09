WATCH: What Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker said about Ohio State after the game

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker is not a happy head coach, especially after being taken behind the woodshed more or less against an Ohio State team that seems to be getting better and better. When everything was said and done in East Lansing Saturday evening, the Buckeyes had rolled up over 600 yards of offense and a bushel of big plays and point in a 49-20 win.

It probably could have been worse.

Tucker met with the media in East Lansing after the game to discuss what he saw from the game. He was not happy with his team, but he was also quick to give credit to Ohio State and the players and coaches that he saw from the opposite sideline.

We like to bring you what the opposing coach says after each OSU game and we’re not stopping now. If you didn’t catch coach Tucker’s comments, you can do so by playing the below video of his entire postgame Ohio State press conference thanks to MSUSpartans.com.

WATCH: Michigan State coach Mel Tucker talks about playing Ohio State

Oct 1, 2022; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker reacts during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

We don’t have embedded video at this time, but when we do, we’ll share it. In the meantime go to the Michigan State website we’ve linked to and listen to Tucker praise the pressure the wide receivers for Ohio State put on you, how accurate C.J. Stroud is, and how he can close the gap between the Buckeyes and his squad.

Ohio State now goes into the next week preparing for a bye. Time to get healthy and rested for the stretch run that will begin with the hosting of the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, October 22.

