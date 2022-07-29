WATCH: Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker at Big Ten Media Days
Check out Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker address the media during Wednesday’s Big Ten Media Days session from Indianapolis.
Video is courtesy of Isaiah Hole of Wolverines Wire
