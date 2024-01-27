WATCH: Michigan State had no answer for Wisconsin’s AJ Storr

What led to Wisconsin’s first season sweep of Michigan State since 2003-04? St. John’s transfer AJ Storr was the best player on the floor in each of the wins against the Spartans, and was at his best last night.

Storr has been a three-level scorer for the Badgers and has enough ways to create offense for himself and others where you can’t just key in on one aspect of his arsenal. Last night, the Badger wing knocked down a trio of triples, got to the rim with ease, and monitored in the midrange. He finished with a game-high 28 points on 9-17 from the field while also finding easy ones at the free-throw line.

Check out the best of Storr’s night:

The Spartan Stopper! Have a night @storr_aj 👏 28 PTS | 9-17 FG | 7-8 FT pic.twitter.com/YfoE858gKo — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) January 27, 2024

