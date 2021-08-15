WATCH: Michigan State golf team celebrates James Piot’s U.S. Amateur Championship win
Michigan State golfer James Piot made history on Sunday when he won the 121st U.S. Amateur Championship. Of course, his fellow Spartans were there to celebrate after his win. In a touching moment, seemingly the entire MSU men’s golf team was there with Piot celebrating after his win.
You can watch the awesome video below:
I got chills @msumensgolf @jamespiot1 #USAmChampion 🏆 🥇 pic.twitter.com/fl8nvOC8Fs
— Mike Vorkapich (@CoachVork) August 15, 2021
