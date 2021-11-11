WATCH: Michigan State football unveils neon uniforms for Maryland game
Love ’em or hate ’em, Michigan State football’s neon jerseys have been one of the the center points of conversation during the Mel Tucker era. And now, they have returned.
The Spartans will don the neon jerseys at least one more time this weekend against Maryland, and they dropped a cool video to showcase them.
Watch below:
They're Back. pic.twitter.com/JrxI5rSHr7
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 11, 2021
